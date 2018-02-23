Bearden Bears win ORES State Championship

With a record of 14-4, the Bearden boys basketball team brought home gold.

The Bearden Bears won the Division IV 2018 ORES State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 17. The Bears played Justice Warriors at Shawnee High School.

“I have a great group of boys that love the game and love to compete,” said Coach Brenda Joe Brewer. “They picked the motto ‘Never let good enough be enough,’ which was a perfect description of this team. I told them before the game there is a saying ‘Winners win and Losers learn,’ and that is okay but we did not come here to learn we came here to win. They fought hard the whole game. Our goal was to win one quarter at a time. They did everything I asked them to do. I am extremely proud of their hard work and perseverance.

Kobe Harrison was named the Tournament MVP. Landon Hagy, Kobe Harrison and Jaden Buckley were each named to the All Tournament Team.