Lady Panthers are District Runner-Up

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

Okemah vs. Sallisaw Central

The Okemah Lady Panthers opened District Tournament play by welcoming the Sallisaw Central Lady Tigers to The Tom Condict Panther Dome on Friday night, Feb. 16.

The game proved to be a defensive dogfight from the beginning. The Lady Panthers came out in a full-court press to begin the game. Jacie Harelson grabbed a steal immediately. Makena Adams got the scoring started with a 3-point basket from deep in the corner. Natayia Wilson got a bucket and Okemah was up 5-4. Morgan Bean stole the ball and drove the length of the floor for two. The Lady Tigers scored and it was 8-7 at the end of one.

Harelson got a snow bird lay-up courtesy of a Wilson pass, and Wilson then scored off a feed from Lexi Whorton to make it 11-8 Okemah. Another pass ahead from Wilson resulted in a Madeline Coon basket to make it 13-8 at the 6:28 mark.

Whorton then hit a free-throw and a runner down the lane and Okemah led 16-10. Sallisaw scored a 3-pointer and then four more points off of turnovers and grabbed a 17-16 lead. A free-throw by the Lady Tigers made it 18-16 at halftime.

Both teams traded baskets to open the second half scoring. Harelson nailed a three to give the ladies a 1 point lead at 21-20. Sallisaw then scored eight straight to take a 28-21 lead midway through the third. One turnover later and things were starting to look bleak for Okemah. Adams made a three and Whorton hit 2 free-throws to pull the Lady Panthers to within a bucket, 28-26, at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter began out as the Makena Adams Show as she hit another trey. Sallisaw answered with one of their own and it was 31-29. Wilson banked in a 3-pointer, and Adams then rained in two more long range bombs and the Lady Panthers were up 40-33.

Whorton hit a basket and 2 free-throws and the season was basically over for Central Sallisaw. The Final score was Okemah 47, Sallisaw 35. The win puts the Lady Panthers into the District Championship game on Saturday night, Feb. 17, against the Konowa Lady Tigers.

Scoring totals were: Makena Adams 15, Natayia Wilson 11, Lexi Whorton 11, Jacie Harelson 5, Morgan Bean 3 and Madeline Coon 2.

Okemah vs. Konowa

The Okemah Lady Panthers hosted the Konowa Lady Tigers for the District Championship game on Saturday night, Feb. 17, at the Tom Condict Panther Dome.

Okemah jumped out to a 10-0 lead behind 3-point baskets by Adams and Wilson. Harelson also scored and it looked like the ladies would breeze through this one. Wilson scored 4 more points but the Tigers eased back into the game by getting 7 points late. It was 14-7 at the end of one.

Adams stole the ball to open the second quarter which led to a Harelson trey putting Okemah up 17-7. Konowa fought back with seven quick points to narrow the gap. Harelson got a deuce to make it 19-14. Wilson hit a 3-pointer from a different Zip Code to put the ladies up at halftime, 22-16.

Konowa started the scoring in the second half with 2 free-throws. Adams answered with a three, but several turnovers by the Lady Panthers allowed Konowa to get back in the game and actually take the lead 28-27 by the end of the third period.

Two free-throws by Wilson pushed Okemah back ahead by one to begin the fourth. One 1 of 2 free-throws by Konowa tied the game at 29. Another free-throw for Wilson gave the Lady Panthers a 1 point edge.

Konowa again took the lead on 2 free-throws 31-30. One more point made it 32-30, Konowa. Wilson answered with a three to give the lead back to the Lady Panthers. Okemah Coach Will Seymour then decided to try and stall the last 2:08 away with just a one point lead.

The Lady Panthers immediately turned the ball over which resulted in a 3-point basket by Konowa, giving them a 35-33 lead. The Lady Panthers missed multiple free-throws down the stretch. That coupled with a poor coaching decision with 12 seconds left and the Lady Panthers had to settle for a runner up spot.

The Lady Panthers will continue their State Tournament pursuit on Thursday, Feb. 22, at Konowa. Game time is 1:30 p.m.