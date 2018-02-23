Panthers Let District Championship Slip Away Late

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

Okemah vs. Konowa

The Okemah Panthers took on the Konowa Tigers Friday night, Feb. 16, in the District Tournament opener.

Matt Fullbright got the Panthers started with a baseline bucket and the Tigers countered with 9 straight to take an early lead. However, when Cade Dean got the long range game going, he made it 9-5. Konowa got 4 more points before Seth Harjo made a basket to make it 13-7.

Fullbright made 1 of 2 free-throws and C.D. Harjo tallied making it 13-10. Wacy Williams blocked a shot which led to a Seth Harjo three. Fullbright scored again and the quarter ended with the Tigers leading 18-16.

Konowa scored early in the second, Seth Harjo countered with a three to make it a 1-point game. Brayden Lee got a steal which led to another three by Seth Harjo to give the Panthers their first lead 21-20.

Dean bombed one in from way downtown and the boys were rolling. Seth Harjo made another three followed by a 2-point basket and Okemah led 29-20. Seth Harjo then stole the ball, drove down the lane and made a circus shot that made the fans go sterile.

Konowa again called time out to try and stem the tide. Okemah kept the pressure on as Dean made a floater in the lane. And he followed with another of the same type. Konowa fought back with several baskets to make the score 37-29 at the half.

The beginning of the second half saw Okemah come out firing from long range. Three-point baskets by C.D. Harjo, Dean, and two more by Smoking Seth Harjo and the flood gates were open.

The Panther lead was 20 at 52-32 with over half of the third quarter remaining. Dean hit another three and Isaiah Francis scored a bucket. When Dean scored again the fat lady had the microphone in her hand. Williams got a tip-in as the third quarter ended 64-42, Okemah.

Williams blocked a shot and Seth Harjo scored again for Okemah. Poor free-throw shooting hampered the Panthers down the stretch. This allowed Konowa to come back and make the final score somewhat respectable. The final was Okemah 75, Konowa 63.

The Victory propelled the Panthers into Saturday night’s final against Sallisaw Central.

Scoring totals were: Seth Harjo 28, Cade Dean 27, C.D Harjo and Matt Fullbright had 6 each, Colton Roberts and Wacy Williams each had 2, as did Brandon Johnson and Isaiah Francis.

Okemah vs. Sallisaw Central

The Okemah Panthers hosted the Sallisaw Central Tigers for the District Championship on Saturday night, Feb. 17, at the Tom Condict Panther Dome.

Dean got the scoring started with a 3-pointer followed up by C.D. Harjo’s basket and it was 5-0 early in the game. Seth Harjo picked up his second foul with 6:20 left in the first and retired to the bench. Roberts scored and Okemah led 7-0. C.D. Harjo scored again and when Dean bombed one in from way outside, the Panthers were up 12-0.

It looked as if the Tigers were not on the same speed level as the Panthers at this point, but Sallisaw, being well coached and very methodical, did not give up.

The Tigers got four quick points. Dean and C.D. Harjo both hit baskets and it was 16-4. Sallisaw made a trey and they then hit 3 free-throws to end the period trailing 16-10.

Another three for the Tigers to open the second quarter made it 16-13. The Tigers scored again and it was 16-15. Johnson got a bucket for the Panthers and both teams scored baskets. Dean hit a three to make it 23-19 at the half.

Sallisaw opened the second half with 4 points thanks to Panther turnovers. Dean hit two 3-pointers and Seth Harjo got a layup. Sallisaw got 2 free-throws and it was 31-25, Okemah. Each team traded baskets, but Sallisaw hit a three to make it 33-30. Another 3-point basket for the Tigers and we were tied at 33.

Dean answered with yet another three. The Tiger’s sharp shooter countered with one of his own. Williams blocked a shot and got a tip-in at the other end. C.D. Harjo fed Seth Harjo for a basket to end the third quarter with Okemah leading 40-36.

Williams rebounded and scored to start the fourth quarter. Two Panther turnovers resulted in five Sallisaw points and the score was 42-41, Okemah. Seth Harjo made two free-throws and the Tigers answered with a basket inside. Two free-throws for Sallisaw gave them their first lead of the game at 45-44.

Missed free-throws by the Panthers gave the Tigers another chance. And they made the most of it by burying a 3-pointer to take a 4 point lead. Fullbright scored and hit a free-throw for an old fashioned 3-point play to make it 48-47. Sallisaw Central countered with two and it was 50-47 with 1:41 left in the game.

A wild sequence of loose balls, players colliding and bodies all over the floor found Okemah with the ball out of bounds with 1:07 left.

The Panthers immediately turned the ball over on a poor pass and the Panthers had to foul. Sallisaw made their free-throws down the stretch to claim a 58-50 win.

The Tigers were a very disciplined group and deserved the win tonight. The Panthers start their trek through the losers bracket on Thursday, Feb. 22, at Konowa. Game time is 3 p.m.