Weleetka man sentenced to federal prison

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced last week that a Weleetka man has been sentenced to 2 years in federal prison along fines for Health Care Fraud.

Guy William Sheneman, age 61, of Weleetka, was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, $100,000 fine and 3 years supervised release for Health Care Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1347.

The Information alleged that beginning on Jan. 3, 2012, and continuing through Oct. 31, 2014, within the Eastern District of Oklahoma and elsewhere, the defendant knowingly and willfully, with the intent to defraud, devised and executed a scheme to defraud the Medicaid and Medicare programs by causing fraudulent claims to be filed, in that defendant submitted claims for reimbursement for more expensive drugs than were actually dispensed to the patients.

The charge arose from an investigation by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Schemes like the defendant’s that defraud Medicaid and Medicare, drive up the cost of health care and in essence steal tax dollars that should be used for legitimate medical claims,” said United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester. ”This investigation and prosecution of Mr. Sheneman put an end to the fraudulent padding of his pockets and holds him accountable. This office is thankful for the work of the HHS Inspector General and the FBI which allowed us to successfully prosecute the defendant.”

The Honorable Ronald A. White, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Melody Nelson represented the United States.