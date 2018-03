According to Muscogee (Creek) Nation Secretary of Health Shawn Terry, the new hospital is not quite ready to open. A few inspections are left to be done by the State and once those are completed then the hospital and emergency room will be open for business. The ribbon cutting will proceed as planned on Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. If you are in need of emergency care, please visit the current location at 309 N. 14th St.