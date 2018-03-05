Coker to be inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced the class of 2018 recently, with seven new members including one of Okemah’s favorite sons.

Former University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, high school football and University of Miami head coach Larry Coker will be one of the seven to be inducted later this year.

Coker, an Okemah native, served as an assistant at several universities including Ohio State University, the University of Oklahoma, University of Tulsa, and Oklahoma State University. He was Miami’s offensive coordinator from 1995 to 2000 before taking over as head coach. Coker finished his first season as head coach with a 12–0 record and a national championship victory during the 2001 season.

Coker in known for coaching future National Football League greats Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders at Oklahoma State, and Jeremy Shockey, Andre Johnson, Bryant McKinnie, and Edgerrin James at Miami. These players went on to become Pro-Bowlers and Hall of Fame inductees in the NFL.

Coker finished his coaching career by bring the football program to the University of Texas at San Antonio. He was the head coach for the school’s inaugural season and compiled a 26–32 record over five seasons as the Roadrunners’ coach.

The other six members of the 2018 Hall of Fame class are University of Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, former Sooner football and NFL player Ken Mendenhall, former OSU baseball and major league star Robin Ventura, long-time Jenks high school football coach Allan Trimble, bicycle tricks pioneer Mat Hoffman, and rodeo pioneer Bill Pickett.

The 2018 class will be officially inducted this summer in Oklahoma City.