Funeral services for Dorothy Mae Edminsten will be held Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Dorothy Mae Edminsten was born July 10, 1926 in Littlefield, Texas to Kindred and Hermie (Pantlik) Crosser. She passed away Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 in Okemah at the age of 91.

Mrs. Edminsten was a resident of the Okemah area since 1976. She was a hard worker which included picking fruit, waitressing and was also a “Rosie the Riveter”. She loved and lived life to the fullest and enjoyed dancing with her dear friend, Esther Welcher. Mrs. Edminsten was also a longtime member of the Okemah Cowboy Crossroads Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two spouses, Eldon Deardorff (1958) and John Edminsten (1987); one son, Lonnie Deardorff; one sister, Georgia Fondren; two brothers, Eugene and Jack Crosser and one great-granddaughter, Sidney Renae Edminsten.

Survivors include her three sons, Larry Deardorff and wife Cynthia of Shawnee, Terry Edminsten and wife Lori of Okemah and Damon Edminsten and wife Marsha of Albuquerque, N.M.; three step-sons, Maurice and Teresa Edminsten of McLoud, Okla., Monte and Linda Edminsten of Pink, Okla. and Melton and Dana Edminsten of Newalla, Okla.; one brother, Bill Crosser of Tulsa; two sisters, Jewell “Jo” Wright of Checotah, Okla. and Bettye Dicks of Los Angeles, Calif.; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Dylan Sanders, Blake Robbins, Tristin Green, Orin Edminsten, Kelsey Edminsten, Taylor Robbins, Shaye Brittain and Shai Green.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Bro. Paul Cain.

