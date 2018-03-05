Funeral services for Linda Kay Reddick will be held Friday, March 2, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Weleetka, Okla. Interment will follow at the Weleetka Cemetery.

Linda Kay Reddick was born Feb. 27, 1949 the first daughter to Anna Lou (Jones) and George Ivan Gordon. She graduated from Weleetka High School in 1967 and then went on to get her Bachelor’s Degree at East Central University in 1972. She didn’t stop there she went on to get her Master’s Degree at Oklahoma State University and was then was accepted and completed two elite writing programs from both the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University. She was born to be a teacher and taught 32 years at Weleetka Spence Memorial. She herself never stopped learning. While teaching at Weleetka she coached 4th, 5th, and 6th Physical Education and Academic teams and was very successful. Linda was known for her singing voice. She sang at church on a regular basis and was the member of a quartet and even tried out and became a member of a special Baptist Women’s singing group that toured Europe. She only stopped singing when she was no longer physically capable of standing to perform. She passed away suddenly at her home on Feb. 25 at the age of 68 where she shared a home with her Mother.

She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Lynee Reddick of Weleetka; mother Anna Gordon of the home; sisters Sharon and Roger Walker of Okfuskee and Cathy and Gary Franks of Okemah. Nieces Karie Allen and son Richard, Jessica Traylor and daughter Laren, and Katie and Jarod Bedwell and son Tuff.

She was preceded in death by her father George Ivan Gordon, and great-nephew Jalen Lee Scott.

Throughout her years she has touched many lives and will be dearly missed.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Bro. Dewayne David.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.