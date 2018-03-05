Strong, Bold, Fearless: What Type of Hero Are You?

Oklahoma Blood Institute is looking for local heroes who are strong, bold, and fearless to help save the lives of their fellow Oklahomans.

Oklahoma Blood Institute will hold a blood drive with Okemah High School on Wednesday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 704 E. Date Street in Okemah. Each blood donor will receive their choice of t-shirt in “Strong” olive, “Bold” maroon, or “Fearless” teal. Healthy adults, age sixteen and up, are encouraged to give blood.

“Accidents happen. People are battling cancer. Babies are born prematurely,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The need for blood is constant, and there is no substitute. Unfortunately, until we know that someone is fighting for life, we just don’t think about how critical it is.”

Only ten percent of people in the United States who are eligible to give blood actually do. Blood donation takes just about an hour, and each donation can save the lives of up to three patients. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelet donations can be made as often as every 7 days, up to 24 times a year.

Donors also receive free health screenings and Donor Rewards points, redeemable at Oklahoma Blood Institute’s online store. If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.

As a non-profit blood center, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals statewide. Approximately 1,200 volunteer blood donors are needed each day to maintain the supply.

Appointments are not required but can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.