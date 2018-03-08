Funeral services for LaDonna S. Beach were held Monday, March 5, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Nuyaka Indian Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment followed at their Family Burial Grounds near the church.

LaDonna Beach was born July 4, 1948 and passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Broken Arrow, Okla. at the age of 69.

LaDonna was a 1968 graduate of Sequoyah High School and resident of Glenpool, Oklahoma. She was the head cook for the Creek Nation Child Care Center. LaDonna enjoyed singing traditional creek hymns, working crossword puzzles, playing cards and bingo and especially spending time with her family. She was also a member of the Nuyaka Indian Baptist Church of Okemah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and one sister.

Survivors included her two sons, Robert Beach and wife Rachelle of Broken Arrow and Cody Beach of Glenpool; one daughter, Monica Beach of the home; four brothers, Mitchell Roberts of Aurora, Ill., Sammy of Rattan, Okla., Harley Jr. of Big Cyprus, Fla. and Amos of Okemah; five sisters, Lucy Cloud of Bristow, Nellie Fixico, Martha Fixico, Louise Roberts and Rosie Hicks all of Okemah; three grandchildren, Ashlee Breshears, Eryn Beach and Autumn Beach and eight great-grandchildren, Davin Owen, Tristen Breshears, Kaden Glover, Ireland Glover, Tyler Beach, Leighton Breshears, Lincoln Cole and Brecken Glover.

Serving as active pallbearers were Jimmy Hicks Jr., Marlon Roberts, Benny Fixico Jr, Chris Fixico, Jacob McNac and Steve Roberts.

Honorary bearers included Eric Carreno.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cooper and assisted by Rev. Wilson Hicks.

