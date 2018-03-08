MISS MUSCOGEE CREEK NATION AND JR MISS SCHOLARSHIP PAGEANT TO BE HELD AT RIVER SPIRIT CASINO RESORT

Muscogee (Creek) Nation will hold its annual scholarship pageant for the first time ever at the River Spirit Casino Resort in the Paradise Cove Theatre in Jenks, Okla.

The pageant will include Mvskoke (Muscogee) introductions and cultural presentations by contestants in addition to entertainment and a reception to follow.

The pageant committee is seeking candidates from ages 14 to 24. The two titleholders serve as ambassadors for the Nation and will choose a platform to carry out for the entirety of their reign.

CEO of Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos Pat Crofts is thrilled to host this well-loved and popular MCN event.

“I am overjoyed to have the pageant here at River Spirit, a premier location for their pageant,” Crofts said. “It’s also a perfect way to showcase the venue to tribal citizens who otherwise may not have the opportunity to.”

Principal Chief James Floyd echoed the sentiments, “we are happy to have a partnership with River Spirit Casino. It’s so important to include our citizens in all our endeavors and we want them present at the pageant to share the experience.”

Royalty Coordinator Faith Harjo said this year’s pageant emphasis is on female empowerment, “I hope this experience will strengthen and encourage our young Mvskoke women to use their voices for subjects they are passionate about, whether that’s language, education, culture, or leadership.”

The scholarship pageant will be the first of its kind hosted at Paradise Cove that precedes the Miss Oklahoma pageant that will be held in June. River Spirit received top ratings from AAA based on extensiveness of services and amenities and voted top event venue of the year in 2017.

The MCN Scholarship pageant will be held on Sunday, May 20 at 6 p.m.

The deadline for contestant applications is March 16, 2018. To request an application, call 918-549-2601 or email mcnpageant@mcn-nsn.gov.