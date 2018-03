Martha Patricia Favor was born March 17, 1931 in Sapulpa, Okla. to Creekmore Wallace and Corine Lydia (Gibson) Wallace. She passed away Saturday, March 3, 2018 in Tulsa, Okla. at the age of 86.

All arrangements will be handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

