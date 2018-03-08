SEN. ROGER THOMPSON HONORED WITH 2017 OKFB CHAMPION AWARD

Sen. Roger Thompson was honored with the 2017 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion Award during the OKFB Leadership Conference March 5 in Oklahoma City.

The award is presented to state lawmakers who went above and beyond to uphold agriculture and rural Oklahoma in 2017.

“As a grassroots farm organization, we exist to fight for the betterment of agriculture and rural Oklahoma,” said Rodd Moesel, OKFB president. “We are proud to honor these 11 individuals who have worked tirelessly to support family farmers and ranchers across the state.”

The 2017 OKFB Champion Award recipients include Senate President Pro Tem Mike Schulz, Sen. Larry Boggs, Sen. Casey Murdock, Sen. Lonnie Paxton, Sen. Roland Pederson, Sen. Greg Treat, Rep. Scooter Park, Rep. John Pfeiffer, Rep. Mike Sanders and Rep. Kevin Wallace.

Award recipients received a plaque in recognition of their service to agriculture and rural Oklahoma. Champions were nominated by county Farm Bureaus and the OKFB board of directors.

Founded in 1942, Oklahoma Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization of farm and ranch families united for the purpose of analyzing issues and formulating action to achieve educational improvement, economic opportunity and social advancement in each of Oklahoma’s 77 counties. As the state’s leading agricultural organization, Farm Bureau is committed to improving the lives of rural Oklahomans through advocacy, education and member benefits. To learn more, visit www.okfarmbureau.org.