OSBI Agents Investigate Wewoka Murder/Suicide

On March 10, 2018, at about 5:30 p.m., Seminole County Central Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a possible shooting located near Wewoka on Highway 56 in Seminole County. The calling party claimed he had shot a male and female subject at that residence.

Seminole County sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and located a deceased man lying in the front yard next to a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck. The victim’s name will be released once next of kin is notified. Deputies then located Baylie Goodwin inside the house. She had also been shot but was responsive. Goodwin was medi-flighted to OU Medical Center.

Goodwin allegedly told authorities she and her husband, Jerry Leonard II, had been arguing all day. She called a male friend to pick her up. When the male friend arrived, Goodwin claimed Leonard shot him multiple times, killing him. Goodwin then attempted to shoot Leonard but missed. Leonard shot Goodwin one time in the thigh before leaving the scene.

A few hours later, Hughes County deputies saw Leonard driving in the area of the crime scene. A short pursuit ensued before Leonard crashed his pickup in a field at the intersection of County Road EW 132 and NS 367 in Hughes County. Immediately following the crash, deputies allegedly heard a single gunshot come from the vehicle. Law enforcement later discovered Leonard deceased inside of the vehicle due to an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound.

Agencies assisting with the investigation include OSBI, OBNDD, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, and the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police.