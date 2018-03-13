I-40 narrows near US-377 in Seminole County Wednesday, Thursday

Drivers can expect the following lane closures on I-40 in Seminole County Wednesday and Thursday for surface repair:

•Westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane about two miles west of US-377/SH-99 (near mile marker 198) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

•Westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane about six miles west of US-377/SH-99 (near mile marker 194) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra travel time.