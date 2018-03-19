Katie June Larney passed away in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the age of 77 years.

Katie was the daughter of James W. Thompson and Onvie Mae (Haskins) Thompson, born on Dec. 1, 1940, in Stroud, Okla. She was brought up in the Haydonville area, and graduated Nuyaka High School in 1961. She was blessed with three children: Patricia, Donald, and Curtis. They lived in Okmulgee for eight or ten years, and in Okemah for a few years before moving to Holdenville in the mid-1970s.

Holdenville was Katie’s home for more than forty years. She worked as a machine operator at Seamprufe until the plant closed, and a while for United Design in Wewoka. She was a cook for many years for the Elks Lodge and June’s Old Tyme Diner. She enjoyed attending the Free Will Baptist Church and the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Holdenville. She loved to sew. She loved flowers and plants, particularly roses. She loved most of all spending time with her best friend, James Fink. Katie was happiest just being with James, looking at cattle or working in the garden growing and picking vegetables. She loved watching basketball with James, she was a devoted and enthusiastic fan of the Golden State Warriors, especially Stephen Curry. She was dearly loved, and will be deeply missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Onvie Thompson; her sister, Pat Scott; daughter-in-law Tammy, and granddaughter Emily Winn.

She is survived by her life partner and companion of twenty years, James Fink of Holdenville; three children: Patricia Lambert (Carl) of Holdenville, Donald Winn (Darlene) of Bearden, and Curtis Winn of Holdenville; ten grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; four brothers: Glen Thompson, James Thompson, Orvel Thompson, and Pete Haskins; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Funeral services were held on Friday, March 9, 2018, 2 p.m. at Living Water Church in Wetumka, and Katie was laid to rest at Yeager Cemetery, with Rev. Brad Burton officiating. Pallbearers were Chris Rogers, Jarrad Rogers, Jeffrey Lambert, Jason Lambert, Justin Rogers, and Cody Smith. Dale Brown served as honorary pallbearer.

Services were under direction of Fisher Funeral Home of Holdenville. www.fisherfh.net