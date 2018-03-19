Funeral services for Leroy G. Gates were held Monday, March 12, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the United Pentecostal Church in Okemah. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Leroy Gaylord Gates was born Feb. 1, 1933 in Okfuskee County to James Lewis Gates and Ora Jane (Freeeman) Gates. He passed way Thursday, March 8, 2018 in Okemah at the age of 85.

Mr. Gates was a longtime resident of Okemah and a 1952 graduate of Nuyaka High School. He worked for more than 30 years at the Safeway Warehouse in Oklahoma City and later, along with his wife Nadine, was the owner and operator of Gates Clothing and Cleaners in Okemah for over 20 years. Mr. Gates enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing dominoes and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was also a member of the Okemah United Pentecostal Church and the New Life Apostolic Church of Rogers, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two spouses, Georgia Allean Gates and Velma Nadine Gates and one great-granddaughter, Kathrynne Lenee Paige Buckman.

Survivors included, Shirley Aldridge of the home in Okemah; four sons, Daniel and Kathy Gates of Lawton, Okla., Michael and Renee Gates of Rogers, Ark., Steve and Billie Billings of Okemah and Jerry and Joretta Bryan of Okemah; one daughter, Karen and Ron Buckman of Anderson, Mo., two brothers, James Lewis Gates Jr. of Kansas City, Mo. and Clifford and Sylvia Gates of Okfuskee, Okla., four sisters, Dorothy Tierney of Okemah, Kathryn and Tom Rash of Mounds, Okla. Ruby Beasley of Okmulgee and Betty Heady of Beggs, Okla.and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Jason Gates, Matt Bryan, Jerry Bryan III, Randy Loyd, Bobby Beets, Billy Beets, Kevin Billings and Roger Gates.

Honorary bearers included Chris Billings, Jonathan Billings, Robert Buckman, Loran Aldridge and Rusty Rash.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. David Shatwell and Rev. Michael Gates.

