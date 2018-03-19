Funeral services for Monica Lea Beach will be held Friday, March 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Nuyaka Indian Baptist Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Nuyaka Church Cemetery.

Monica Lea Beach was born Jan. 10, 1970 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Robert Lee Beach and LaDonna S. (Roberts) Beach. She passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018 at her home in Glenpool, Okla. at the age of 48.

Monica was a resident of Glenpool, Oklahoma and a 1988 graduate of Okemah High School. She enjoyed playing bingo, working with crafts, playing online slot machine games and especially spending time with family. She was also a member of the Nuyaka Indian Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her mother.

Survivors include her father, Robert Lee Beach and wife Rowena of Ada, Okla.; two brothers, Robert Beach and wife Rachelle of Broken Arrow and Cody Beach of Glenpool; one sister, Carissa O’Dell of Ada, Okla. and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Keith Tulsa, Junior Rodriguez, J.J. Hicks, Jacob McNac, Marlon Roberts and Eric Carreno.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cooper.

