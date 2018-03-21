Mycoplasma in Backyard Poultry

“Your neighbor has a beautiful healthy hen that you want. She graciously gives her to you. After being in your flock for a few weeks, you notice a decrease in the number of eggs that you are getting. The birds are not eating as well and you are hearing some coughing and sneezing. What isgoing on?”

The above scenario would be an easy way that Mycoplasma could be introduced into the flock. Mycoplasmas are very small organisms that can be transmitted easily. The major species of Mycoplasma that are seen in chickens and turkeys are M. gallisepticum, M. meleagridis M. synoviae, and M.iowae. The organisms are host specific which means that chickens with Mycoplasma do not infect other animals. The disease causes economic losses due to condemnation of carcasses, reduced feed efficiency, decrease egg production, and increase in treatment and prevention cost.

Mycoplasma is passed from one bird to the other birds by vertical or horizontal transmission. Vertical transmission occurs when an infected hen passes the bacteria to the chick through the egg. Horizontal transmission can occur two ways either by direct or indirect means. Direct transmission occurs when an infected bird passes the organism directly to a susceptible bird. This usually occurs when the susceptible bird comes in contact with respiratory, nasal, or ocular secretions from an infected bird. Indirect transmissions occurs when a producer accidentally contaminates the environment with the bacteria. This could happen when a producer visits a poultry auction, a show, or a neighbor’s farm and does not practice good hygiene before having contact with his or her own flock. Borrowing poultry equipment from a neighbor is also a good way to introduce the bacteria into the flock.

Mycoplasma gallisepticum which is sometimes called Chronic Respiratory Disease (CRD) is considered the most pathogenic and economically important mycoplasma found in the poultry industry. M. gallisepticum infections typically result in a respiratory infection. The most common clinical signs are difficult breathing, coughing, and nasal discharge. Most birds lose weight due to decrease feed consumption. In hens, egg production declines. The eyes may be inflamed (conjunctivitis). In turkeys, the head may swell due to sinus infections. With other Mycoplasma species, the joints may be infected. The hock and foot are the more common areas that swell. Death and sickness rates increase with environmental stresses (cold stress, heat stress, dust, ammonia, etc.). Also, if Mycoplasma is combined with other organisms such as E. coli, New Castle virus, or Infectious bronchitis virus, the severity and duration of the disease is worse.

A preliminary diagnosis may be made based on clinical signs of the disease. To confirm the diagnosis, a veterinarian would need to take some blood and/or tracheal samples. These samples would be used to culture the bacteria or to do some other specialized tests to confirm the presence of the bacteria.

Once a flock is diagnosed with the disease, the producer has three options. Option one is to depopulate. This is the only effective means to completely eliminate the organism. The producer would cull all birds from the site. The facilities would need to be cleaned and disinfected. Lastly, the farm would need a rest period of three months to make sure that the organism is eliminated.

Following the rest period, the farm could repopulate with Mycoplasma free birds.

The second option is to test and cull all infected birds. This method does not guarantee the elimination of the organism, but is a way for the producer to try to keep some of his or her birds. The last option is to treat the disease which will reduce clinical signs, but does not eliminate the bacteria. Since the bacteria is resistant to some antibiotics, the producer should work with his or her veterinarian on the selection of an antibiotic. If the producer chooses the third option, he or she will have to live with the knowledge that the flock is infected and will likely require more treatments if the clinical signs of the disease return.

Since the disease is difficult to treat, prevention of the disease is a better option. Producers should always purchase chicks from a Mycoplasma free flock. One great option is to buy from flocks that are in the National Poultry Improvement Plan (NPIP). This insures chicks come from a flock that is being monitored for Mycoplasma. Following the purchase of the chicks, producers should follow a strict biosecurity plan. For a detailed biosecurity plan go to healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov or check out the fact sheet Small Flock Biosecurity for Prevention of Avian Influenza ANSI-8301 at the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service office. Another part of prevention is to prevent contact with rodents and wild birds since these animals may carry the organism. Lastly, a variety of vaccines are available, but the Oklahoma State Veterinarian does not recommend or approve vaccinating backyard poultry due to the virulence of some of the live vaccines.

One last note, eggs from Mycoplasma infected poultry are safe to consume.

If a producer would like more information on Mycoplasma, he or she should contact their local veterinarian or Okfuskee County Extension Educator, Wendie Powell.