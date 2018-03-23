Linda Teafatiller West

Linda Kaye Teafatiller West passed away in Prague, Okla. on March 18, 2018 at the age of 69.

Linda was born in Bakersfield, Calif. to Ina Mae (Adams) and Milton James Teafatiller on March 30, 1948. She graduated from Mason High School in 1966. On Oct. 3, 1969, she married Phillip Roy West of Paden in Sherman, Texas and resided on the family farm in Paden. Together, they had two children, Kimberly Kaye West and Michael West. After Phillip’s passing, Linda moved to Prague in 1977 where she raised her children and operated a home day care. In 1981, she married Mike Aylor and together they had one child, Tyler Don Aylor.

Linda loved to watch lifetime movies and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her father Milton James Teafatiller, a brother Danny Ray Teafatiller, a sister Kathy June Teafatiller, and her first husband, Phillip Roy West.

Linda is survived by her mother Ina Mae Teafatiller of Canon City, Colo., a brother Billy Teafatiller and his wife Barbara of Texas, two sisters Sandra Miozzi and Vickie Taylor of Canon City, Colo., her daughter Kimberly (West) Jorgensen and her husband Kenny of Prague, Okla., a son Mike West and his wife Kelly of Okemah, OK, a son Tyler and his wife Whitney of Highlands Ranch, Colo., ten grandchildren, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

Online condolences may be made at www.P