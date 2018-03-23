Pat (Palmer) Favor

Pat died at age 86, March 3, 2018 of natural causes at Saint John’s Hospital in Tulsa, Okla.

Pat, the daughter of Judge Creekmore and Corrine Wallace was born on March 17, Saint Patrick’s Day 1931, in Sapulpa.

She attended the University of Oklahoma and was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority.

She was preceded in death by husband John Palmer (Okemah), son, Bruce Palmer (Belton Texas), parents, Judge Creekmore and Corrine Wallace (Pryor), brother Bill Wallace (Pryor), sister Sara Richard (Lawton) and sister Peggy Dollarhide (Muskogee).

Pat married Okemah native, John Palmer and they had five children. Sam Palmer (Tulsa), Tom Palmer (Bearden), Bruce Palmer (Belton, Texas), Nancy Palmer (Tulsa), Beth Ann Palmer (Prescott, Ariz.), all raised in that brick house on 4th Street in Okemah.

After John’s passing, Pat married childhood friend Bill Favor, (Oklahoma City) they remained married, and lived in Tulsa until Bill’s passing.

Pat was active in Okemah civic affairs, including a term as Mayor of Okemah. She served as Okfuskee County Republican chairperson. She was instrumental in establishing the Ladies Lounge and art gallery on West Broadway, Okemah. She was active in the Okemah hospital’s Candy Striper program. She was a Cub Scout den mother for all three of her sons.

Pat loved to entertain at the family home, inside during the winter and on the front porch on warm days and nights on 4th Street. She had a flair for interior decorating, cooked three meals a day for seven people, grew her daisies by the back porch and loved to work cross word puzzles and read. She enhanced her children’s world and their cousins and friends by emphasizing the importance of cultural experiences like cooking gourmet meals, playing music from classical, to opera to musicals to rock and roll and reading as many books as possible including Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged”. She instilled in her children the necessity of respecting their elders, cultivating good manners and having a work ethic.