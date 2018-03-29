Amos Phillips

Funeral service for Amos Lincoln Phillips were held Monday, March 26, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Unussee / Harjochee / Phillips Family Cemetery in Okemah. A wake service was held Sunday, March 25, at the funeral home chapel from 6 – 8 p.m.

Amos Lincoln Phillips was born Feb. 12, 1948 in Okemah to Willie and Ella (Unussee) Phillips. He passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018 in Oklahoma City at the age of 70.

Amos was a lifelong resident of the Okemah area. He enjoyed beading, fishing and playing wahoo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Roman Phillips.

He was survived by his dear and special friend, Linda Dale of the home; one son, William Lincoln Phillips of Okmulgee, Okla.; daughter, Katrina Long of Bixby, Okla.; two brothers, Martin Phillips and Newman Phillips and wife Regina and one sister, Helen Phillips.

Serving as pallbearers were Chris Buckley, Kevin Culberson, Kyle Osburn, Cody Phillips, Noah Phillips and Wolfe Phillips.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Jeff Phillips.

