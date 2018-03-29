HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

We have been busy trying to get the course in good shape, so on Sunday, March 25th, between bouts of rain, volunteers fertilized and treated the greens with a root stimulant and fertilizer. We have also finished updating the watering system to include all of the tee boxes.

I’ve told you before about Bonnie and Ed Mann from Des Moines, Iowa. They come to visit his dad at Schulter twice a year and always bring him to Okemah to play golf. They were here last week. We always enjoy their visits and conversations with us and really appreciate their coming to play golf here. We usually send them a copy of the articles that they are mentioned in and they say that they enjoy reading the articles. Thanks, Bonnie and Ed.

There were seven teams that participated in the Thursday night scramble on March 22nd. Bill Carson, Hub Pangle and Leon McVeigh won with a score of one under par. Jim Manning won the prize for the closest to the pin and James Raines won for the longest drive.

A lot of people had signed up for the Monday night scramble. However, when the light drizzle turned into rain, it was called off. We need the rain, so we can’t complain.

We enjoyed hosting the high school girl’s and boy’s tournaments a couple of weeks ago and are looking forward to hosting a tournament for the Ingersoll-Rand employees from Okmulgee on April 21st. Of course, we always look forward to the Hoot Phelan Tournament on Pioneer Day weekend in April.

We would also love to see you join us for some games of golf at the Okemah Golf Course.