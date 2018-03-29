Jess Dunn Correctional Center walkaway captured outside Okmulgee

Acting on information provided by Oklahoma Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension and Investigations agents, Okmulgee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Jess Dunn Correctional Center walkaway Thursday morning.

Deputies located Todd Hicks, 52, in a trailer park outside of Okmulgee. They took him into custody around 8 a.m. without incident.

Hicks walked away March 8 from JDCC, a 1,130-inmate, minimum-security male facility in Taft.

“We thank our partners in law enforcement and the public for their efforts and assistance bringing this individual back into our custody,” ODOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh said.

He was serving two 15-year sentences out of Tulsa County for first- and second-degree burglary.