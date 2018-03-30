Public invited to Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Day at State Capitol on April 3

The annual Breast Cancer Awareness Day will be held at the state Capitol on Tuesday, April 3. The educational event is free to the public and provides information on prevention, treatment, support groups and other pertinent topics.

“This is always a great event in helping patients and their families learn more about treatment options, as well as raise awareness about early detection through self-exams and regular medical checkups,” said Sen. Anastasia Pittman, D-Oklahoma City. “One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime and hundreds of Oklahoma women will lose their lives to breast cancer this year. Many of us have lost a friend or family member to breast cancer or know someone who is fighting this disease right now. I encourage everyone to wear pink and join us on April 3 to learn even more.”

In 2018, one in eight women, about 12.4 percent or an estimated 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the United States. Also, nearly 64,000 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer will be diagnosed this year. Triple negative breast cancer, which is the focus of this year’s awareness campaign, is currently not receptive to current treatment, but affect 15 percent of all those who are diagnosed. While triple negative breast cancer does not present different from other breast cancers, it has several unique characteristics, including a more aggressive progression.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 4th floor rotunda. There will be several vendors from around the state with information on detection and prevention as well as treatment options, medical assistance and a variety of other information for patients and survivors.

This year’s sponsor is the Professional Firefighters of Oklahoma (PFFO) with the support of Sen. Anastasia Pittman, Sen. Kevin Matthews (D-Tulsa), Sen. Paul Rosino (R-Oklahoma City), Rep. George Young (D-Oklahoma City), Rep. Jason Lowe (D-Oklahoma City), Rep. Regina Goodwin (D-Tulsa), Rep. Monroe Nichols (D-Tulsa), Soulful Survivors, Inc. of Tulsa, Soulful Survivors President Saundra McClelland, PFFO Legislative Director Chalk Norton, and former State Senator and breast cancer survivor Judy Eason McIntyre.