OSBI Special Agents Investigate Okmulgee Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

At approximately 2:30 Wednesday morning, April 4, the Okmulgee Police Department requested OSBI special agents investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting inside that city. When agents arrived on scene, they conducted numerous interviews of individuals who had information about the shooting. Agents have learned that officers responded to a disturbance call at the Budge Inn, room 24. There, officers made contact with a man who was threatening suicide and had a knife to his throat. Despite multiple commands to drop the knife, the man advanced on officers. Officers shot the man. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he died. The police department is searching for the man’s next of kin for notification. Once that has occurred, OSBI will release the man’s name. OSBI agents will present the district attorney with a comprehensive report on the facts of the case. The DA will determine whether the shooting was justified. OSBI will not release the office rs’ names unless they are arrested or charged with a crime.