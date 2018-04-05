Bobby Ford Choate was born June 6, 1929 in Luther, Okla. to Bonnie and Ruby Choate. He passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in Oklahoma City at the age of 88.

Mr. Choate grew up as a sharecropper’s son until the age of 14 when he left home to the Texas panhandle to farm and ranch for four years. He then joined the United States Air Force where he later retired after 20 years and 14 days of service. He then worked with the F.A.A as an air traffic controller for 10 years. Mr. Choate worked in the oilfields later in life and also as an employee with Okfuskee County before finally retiring. He and Sandra Roberts were married January 3, 1962 in Denison, Texas. Mr. Choate was a resident of the Okemah area since 1983. He was a member of the Mason Lodge and enjoyed fishing. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sandra Choate and eight brothers.

He was survived by his son, William Steve Embery of Oklahoma City; two daughters, Connie Gober and husband Randy of Okemah and Sonja Clagg of Guthrie, Oklahoma; one sister Nancy George, 8 grandchildren, Lindsey Grounds, Cassie Maldonado, Stephanie Lowe, Jason Fowler, Cody Embery, Heath Embery, Hunter Embery and Scotty Clagg and 15 great-grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.