Funeral services for Wanda Lue West will be held Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Prairie Spring Baptist Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at the West Anderson Cemetery in Okemah. Wake services were held Wednesday, 7 p.m. at the Prairie Spring Church.

Wanda Lue West was born January 5, 1949 in Okemah to Calvin Coolidge West and Agnes (Fixico) West. She passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018 in Okemah at the age of 69.

Mrs. West was a lifelong resident of the Okemah area and a 1968 graduate of Mason High School. She was a retired certified nurse’s aide and a very talented seamstress. She began working as a seamstress at the age of 17 having worked at both the Pharoah Sewing Plant and the Blue Bell plant in Okemah. Mrs. West enjoyed crocheting, quilting and most of all watching her grandkids play ball and grow up.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one niece, Sara Beth West Jones and two nephews, James Coleman West and Eric Noon.

Survivors include, her daughter, Cynthia West of Okemah and her daughter, Tara West and fiancé Michael Anderson of Okemah; son, Christopher West of the home and his son, Cameran West of Prague, Okla.; and daughter, Michelle West Howell of Henryetta and her children, Lauryn Hunt of Boley, Daniel Hunt of Henryetta, Aaron Hunt of Boley, Jacob Hunt of Boley and Sean Hunt of Boley. She is also survived by one great-grandson, Cornelius Farries of Boley; four sisters, Katherine West of Okemah, Nancy West Watson of Welty, Janell West of the home and Kathleen West of Welty, four brothers, George West and wife Lucille of Spencer, Parnell West and wife Mesulta of Davenport, David West of Bristow and Carl West and wife Barbara of Okmulgee; 20 nieces and nephews, 40 great-nieces and nephews, 5 great-great-nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and friends.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Michael Anderson, Matthew West, Adam West, Dereck West, Brandon West and John Earl Sands.

Honorary bearers include Cameran West, Daniel Hunt, Aaron Hunt, Jacob Hunt, Sean Hunt, Eli Applegate, Braxton Jones, Joseph Hill, Zachariah Stoddard and Deven Raines.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cooper.

