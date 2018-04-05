William Logan

William Ralphel Logan, passed away peacefully at his home in Paden, Okla. on March 3, 2018 at the age of 80.

William was born September 4, 1937 in Tulare, Calif. to Buryle and Mabel (McElwain) Logan. He grew up and attended schools in Sacramento, Calif. On Sept. 27, 1958 William married Zenobia (Bachnofer) Logan, the love of his life, at the Faith Temple in Arlington, Texas. From there, they had five children and remained happily married for 59 years.

William entered the United States Air Force at the age of 17 and proudly served his country for 26 years. He served in the Vietnam and Gulf Wars and lived overseas for 24 years during his time in the service. William loved to travel. He also worked for McDonnell Douglas and Boeing Aircraft as a technician, instructor, and superintendent during his time overseas. William was a member of the American Legion Post 11 in Prague, Okla. His hobbies included working and tinkering with cars, driving ATVs, camping, fishing, and carpentry.

William was preceded in death by his parents.

His survivors included his wife, Zenobia (Bachnofer) Logan; sons, Gregory Logan of Edmond, Okla., Mitchell Logan and wife Debbie of Atwood, Okal., Roger Logan and wife Edwina of Paden, Okla., Shawn Logan and wife Jean of Prague, Okla.; one daughter Pamela Logan of Stroud, Okla.; one brother, Robert Logan and wife Pat of California; one sister Jean of Texas.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 30, 2018 at the Paden Holiness Church at 601 Main Street, Paden, Okla.

Services entrusted to Browns family funeral home in McLoud, Okla.