Candidate filing to begin April 11

Political players on both sides of the aisle will be making it official this week as local and state candidates file for office.

The statewide candidate filing period begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, said, Eric M. Swinford, Secretary of the Okfuskee County Election Board.

Filing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5 p.m. Friday, April 15, no exceptions.

Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board in Oklahoma City.

Candidates for county offices file with the Secretary of the County Election Board. Swinford said that the following county offices will be filled this year: County Sheriff (unexpired term), County Treasurer, County Assessor, County Commissioner District 1 and County Commissioner District 3.

District 3 Commissioner Bruce Smith has already announced that he would not be seeking re-election. Smith has served as county commissioner for 12 years. He will retire when this term ends.

For more election-related information, call the County Election Board at 918-623-0105, or visit www.elections.ok.gov.