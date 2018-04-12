Funeral services for Anna Lou Gordon will be held Friday, April 13, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Weleetka First Baptist Church in Weleetka, Okla. Interment will follow at the Weleetka Hillcrest Cemetery.

Ann Lou Gordon was born Jan. 1, 1933 to Ewing Jones and Lena Mae (Johnson) Jones. She passed away Monday, April 9, 2018 in Shawnee, Okla. at the age of 85.

Mrs. Gordon was a lifelong resident of the Weleetka area. She and George Ivan Gordon were married April 6, 1948 in Weleetka; he later preceded her in death Nov. 14, 1995. Mrs. Gordon was a retired Medical Technician and longtime member of the Weleetka First Baptist Church. She enjoyed painting, sewing, quilting, reading, traveling and shopping.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; two daughters, Linda and Cinderella; one great-grandson, Jalen and her grandparents, Charlie and Maude Johnson.

Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Walker and husband Roger of Okemah and Cathy Franks and husband Gary of Okemah; two brothers, James Jones of Yukon, Okla. and Bill Jones and wife Carolyn of Oregon; one sister, Lana McCalip of Washington, Okla.; 5 grandchildren, Kimberly Reddick, Karie Allen, Keith Walker, Jessica Traylor and Kathryn Redeker-Bedwell; 6 great-grandchildren, Richard Allen, Tuff Bedwell, Laren Bailee Traylor, Sadie Walker, Izabella Walker, Malery Walker and one great-great-grandchild, Jaxson Walsh.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Keith Walker, Richard Allen, Travis Scott, Roger Walker, Gary Franks and Jarod Bedwell.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Pastor Dewayne Davis.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.