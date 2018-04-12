Funeral services for Evelyn Faye Been were held Monday, April 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Freewill Baptist Church in Okemah. Interment followed at the Welty Cemetery.

Evelyn Faye Been was born April 21, 1934 in Arkansas to Cecil and Jewel (Penwell) Kelly. She passed away Friday, April 6, 2018 in Seminole, Okla. at the age of 83.

Mrs. Been was a resident of the Okfuskee County area most all of her life having attended Welty Grade School and later graduating from Mason High School. She and Doyle Lee Been were married May 7, 1955 in Welty. Mrs. Been worked as a secretary for many years with Miller Insurance and for Tolle and Parish Law in Okemah. She was a loving farm wife and was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church of Okemah.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Betty Marie Rains and one son, Danny Been.

Survivors included, her husband, Doyle Been of the home; two sons, Carl Been of Castle and Mark and Linda Been of Mason; one daughter, Sharla and Shane Bowling of Mason; one sister, Dorothy and Bob Renfro of Vinita, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Cole Been, Lauren Palmer, Josh Bowling, Jake Bowling and Jayda Bowling and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Mae Bowling.

Serving as active pallbearers were Lonnie Been, Kevin Been, Mackie Casey, David Dyer, Clyde Walker and Jake Bowling.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Bro. Jamie Perry.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.