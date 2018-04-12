HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

We finally received a new greens mower that we had been expecting for a long time. I was at the golf course and saw it on Friday, April 6th. To my untrained eyes, it looked very good. Earnie mowed the greens with it early Sunday morning and said that the reels work well.

I was in the clubhouse on Sunday afternoon when Jim Sexton came driving up with a big sander that he and his cousin Shane had built for sanding the greens on the golf course. Jim seems to always come up with solutions for things.

On Tuesday, April 10th, the volunteers started aerating and top-dressing the greens. They put Jim’s sander to good use. Thanks, Jim.

The Monday night scramble was rained out on April 2nd. The rain and cold weather weren’t conducive to playing golf for most of the week. However, we did get some sunshine and warmer temperatures on Thursday, April 5th, and six teams played in the scramble. Four teams tied with a score of one under par. Jim Manning and Pat Vaughn won the chip-off to claim the prize for the scramble. Leon McVeigh won the prize for the longest drive and no one won for the closest to the pin.

While the scramble was played outside, many members were inside for the April potluck dinner and Moon tournament. We were glad to see Wanda Baldridge at the dinner. She hadn’t been here for a long time. As always, the food and visitation were enjoyable. However, we were interupted by someone screaming, “Get me out of here! I’m trapped in this pocket!” It was Bill Parker’s cell phone. He has an app that plays that every time he gets a call. I probably didn’t get the exact words, but that was the gist of it. Everyone got a good laugh over that. After the clean-up, we got down to the business of playing Moon. Billie Gail Fox and Lois Gormley won the tournament by defeating Jo Stepp and Mildred Been in the final round. There was no consolation bracket.

Seven teams came out for the Monday night scramble on April 9th. Tommy Goff, Bradley Goff, Bill Renfroe and David McGeeHee won the scramble with a score of 3 under par. Derek Fife took the prize for the closest to the pin and Justin groves won for the longest drive.

Saturday, April 7th, was a peculiar day. We had rain, sleet, snow and sunshine all on the same day. Factor in the 4.6 earthquake by Perry, OK, that shook me around in bed at 7:16 A.M. and you will see how strange it was. There was a smaller earthquake at Edmond and several aftershocks at Perry. What a day!

Hopefully, the winter weather will be gone and spring will arrive this week. We are looking forward to that at the golf course. After all, this is the 2nd week in April.