Joanne McKinney, 89, died peacefully in her home on March 31, 2018 surrounded by her family and devoted caretakers, Jessica and Robyn. Born in Okemah to Jim and Floris Hudson, Joanne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, K.R. McKinney and her dear sister, Roberta.

Joanne leaves her son Jim, daughter Joan and her husband Ron, grandchildren Denise and Chris, and great-grandchildren Georgia, Jack, Dylan, Andrew​ and Kayden.

No services will be held. Joanne was an ardent animal rights supporter and if desired, contributions may be made to any animal support charity of choice

Arrangements and cremation services have been entrusted to the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Okmulgee.

