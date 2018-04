State Highway 56 (West Broadway St.) will be closed to through traffic between N. Second St. and N. Third St. in Okemah from 7 a.m. Monday, April 23 to 7 am. Sunday, April 29 for the setting up of the carnival and the celebration of Pioneer Days.

Traffic will be detoured on U.S. Highway 62, State Highway 27 and local streets by the City of Okemah.

For more information, contact the City of Okemah at 918-623-1050.