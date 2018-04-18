Police investigate alleged threat toward Okemah schools

Law enforcement has stepped up security at the three Okemah school campuses after there was an alleged threat.

Okemah Public Schools sent out a message on their notification system on Tuesday night saying, “Okemah PD has notified Okemah Schools about a very serious threat toward the high school. There will be a heavy law enforcement presence the rest of the week.”

According to a statement by Okemah Police Chief Ed Smith, “The Okemah Police Department and the OSBI are currently investigating a case that involves a high school aged student trying to obtain a firearm. We are investigating this case to determine if the allegations are true and if they are the intentions of the student. If parents see a larger than usual presence of law enforcement officers in or around the schools it is our way of being proactive during these types of incidents.”

The News Leader will keep you informed as information is available.