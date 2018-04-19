HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

I was sitting in the clubhouse eating pizza on Friday, April 13th, when a former student of mine, Jerry Aaron, came in from playing a round of golf. I hadn’t seen Jerry for quite a while and we had a nice long visit. It is always enjoyable when I see a former student at the golf course.

Two teams tied with an even par score in the Thursday night 2-man scramble on April 12th. Derek Fife and Randall Hicks won the chip-off to defeat Leon McVeigh and Earnie Fox. Earnie Fox won the prize for the closest to the pin and Dakota Thompson won for the longest drive.

On Monday, April 16th, 24 players came out for the 4-man scramble. Justin Groves, Jessy Wade, Pat Boatman and Bob Boatman won the scramble with 5 under par. Tom Sainsbury took the prize for the longest drive and Josh Grouse won for the closest to the pin.

We are hosting a tournament for the employees of Ingersol-Rand from Okmulgee on Saturday, April 21st. The course will still be open for other players.

The Okemah Golf Club’s regular tournament schedule is as follows:

•Saturday, April 29. 2018–Hoot Phelan Pioneer Day 4-man scramble- 2:00 P.M.–$15.00 per person

•Monday, May 28, 2018–Memorial Day 4-man scramble- 9:00 A.M.–$15.00 per person

•Friday, Saturday and Sunday June 22-24, 2018 Match Play tournament- Tee times TBA

•Saturday, June 30, 2018–Okemah Shootout 4-man scramble

Top 3 teams will play sudden death for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place- 9:00 A.M.–$15.00 per person

•Wednesday, July 4, 2018–Fourth of July 3-man scramble- 9:00 A.M.–$15.00 per person

•Saturday, August 18, 2018–Okemah school Foundation Tournament

•Monday, September 3, 2018–Labor Day 4-man scramble- 9:00 A.M.–$15.00 per person

•Saturday, September 22, 2018–Club Championship Qualifier

•Saturday, September 29, 2018–Club Championship Qualifer

•Saturday, October 6, 2018–Club Championship Qualifier

•Saturday and Sunday, October 13-14, 2018–Club Championship- Tee times TBA

We are still hoping that the cold weather will disappear for this spring. However, we don’t want it to go directly from cold to hot and skip spring altogether. We wish you good golfing at the Okemah golf course.