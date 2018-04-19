OHS Class of 68 to hold reunion during Pioneer Days

The Okemah High School Class of 1968 will be celebrating their 50th class reunion on Pioneer Day at the Brick Street Cafe on April 28.

Brick Street will be closed Saturday. Doors will open around 6 p.m. for the reunion.

The Class of 1968 would also like to invite alumni from the classes of 1967, 1969, and 1970 to attend as well. Although there is no charge to attend, donations would be appreciated to cover expenses.

Contact Mary Beth Cooper at 918-623-8363.