Open enrollment at Bearden School is underway

The open enrollment period is currently underway. If you are a parent/guardian of a student who would like to attend Bearden Public School, in the Fall of 2018, you will need to fill out an open transfer form before the end of May.

The forms are available in the school office. If you have any questions please call (918)623-0156.

Pre-Kindergarten enrollment for Bearden Elementary School will be held on April 24, from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Enrollment forms can be filled out in the office. Please bring your child’s shot record, birth certificate, CDIB cards (if applicable), and Social Security card (optional).

To be eligible for pre-K your child must be 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2018.