Funeral services for Daniel Boyd Martin will be held Friday, April 27, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Mason High School Gymnasium. Interment will follow at the Welty Cemetery with full honors.

Daniel Boyd Martin was born Jan. 3, 1972 in Dallas, Texas to Ray and Evelyn (Jordon) Martin. He passed away Monday, April 23, 2018 in Okemah at the age of 46.

Daniel was a resident of Mason, Okla. and a graduate of James Madison High School in San Antonio, Texas. He served his country with the United States Navy and was a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for the past 11 years. Daniel loved spending time with his wife Cara and his family and enjoyed riding motorcycles with his friend David.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Jordon and grandfather, Cecil Jordon.

Survivors include his wife, Cara (Worley) Martin of the home in Mason; his father, Ray Martin of Houston, Texas; three sons, Nicholos Martin of Fredericksburg, Texas, Devon Todd of Mason, Oklahoma and Jacob Martin of Stillwater, Oklahoma; one brother, Travis Black; two sisters, Alison Healey and Mandy Robledo and grandmother, Mary Jordon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Honor Guard will be serving as pallbearers.

Honorary bearers include: David Brown, David Young, Nicholos Martin, Joe Robledo, Craig Healey, Mike Choate, Ricky Gunkel, Steve Williams, Derek Humphry, Devon Todd, Jacob Martin and Dalton Robertson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Chaplain Sam Garner.

