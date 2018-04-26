Happenings at the Golf Course

By Billie Gail Fox

Welcome to Pioneer Day weekend! There are various events going on all over town. The Okemah Golf Club always participates by having the Hoot Phelan Pioneer Day 4-man scramble. It will be held on Sunday, April 29th at 2:00 P.M. There is a $15.00 per person entry fee.

Volunteers finished top-dressing the greens last week. They also fertilized the greens and put out a pre-emergence for goose grass on the greens and within 30 feet of the greens.

Last week, I reported that the team of Pat Boatman, Bob Boatman, Jessy Wade and Justin Groves won the Monday night scramble with a score of 5 under par. Actually, they won with a score of 6 under par. My informant (Earnie Fox) gave me incorrect information.

Pat Vaughn and Jim Manning won the two-man scramble on Thursday, April 19th, with a score of 1 under par. Jim Manning also won the prize for the longest drive. Bruce Douglas won for the closest to the pin.

Two teams tied with a score of 4 under par in the 4-man scramble on Monday, April 23rd. The team of Tommy Goff, Bradley Goff, David McGeeHee and Gary Canard won the scramble by defeating the team of Travis Scott, Josh Grouse and Travis Tyre in a shoot-out. Pat Boatman won the prize for the longest drive and Hartsell Brinlee won for the closest to the pin.

We invite all of our community’s Pioneer Day visitors to come down and play in the scramble or just come to visit and have a cup of coffee.