Jason Mraz to make WoodyFest debut

The Woody Guthrie Coalition will welcome Guthrie family members, veteran songwriters, & festival favorites for the 21st annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival this July 11-15. The musical celebration of the folk singer’s 106th birthday will host Jason Mraz, Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings, John Fullbright, Annie Guthrie, Johnny Irion, Ellis Paul, Cole Quest & the City Pickers, Joel Rafael, Willis Alan Ramsey, Carter Sampson, The Turnpike Troubadours, & Willie Watson.

The Guthrie family will be well-represented with Woody Guthrie’s grandchildren Annie Guthrie & Cole Quest, who is appearing with his band the City Pickers. Also appearing is Johnny Irion, husband of Sarah Lee Guthrie.

Returning festival favorites include Americana singer-songwriter & astute storyteller Ellis Paul, longtime Woody Guthrie student & collaborator, songwriter Joel Rafael, the self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Oklahoma’ & award-winning singer-songwriter Carter Sampson, Okemah-native & Grammy-nominated Americana artist John Fullbright, Okie-grown country folk-rockers The Turnpike Troubadours, & red-dirt banner carriers & psychedelic cowboys the legendary Red Dirt Rangers.

Hit songwriter, soulful folk-pop musician, & activist Jason Mraz will make his WoodyFest debut. Other veteran songwriters & first-time festival performers include roots & roll group Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings, folk singer & storyteller Willie Watson (founding member of Old Crow Medicine Show), & Americana cult legend Willis Alan Ramsay.

The internationally acclaimed festival honoring the legendary folk singer in his hometown of Okemah continues to pay tribute to Woody Guthrie through songs, communion, scholarship, tradition, storytelling, and songwriting. The festival is made possible, in part, by a grant provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council. Sponsors include the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Woody Guthrie Publications, & BancFirst.

The Woody Guthrie Folk Festival is organized by the Woody Guthrie Coalition, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization made up entirely of volunteers. The coalition preserves Guthrie’s music and legacy through live performances & presentations by artists that write and perform in the spirit of Woody Guthrie.

Tickets for the festival go on sale May 1st. For more information on WoodyFest, including volunteer and vendor opportunities, please visit www.woodyfest.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lindsey Flowers at lflowers@woodyfest.com.