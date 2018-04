Myrtie Belle Robbins was born July 19, 1930 in Rock, Okla. to Felix H. Bussey and Georgia (Kellogg) Bussey. She passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Tulsa at the age of 87.

She is preceded in death by her husband Tracey Robbins, her parents and four sisters.

She is survived by her brother, Winford Bussey and wife Shirley of Welty.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

