Okfuskee County lawyers to offer free legal advice

Attorneys across Oklahoma including Okfuskee County will provide free legal advice on Thursday, May 3, during the 67th annual statewide celebration of Law Day.

The Okfuskee County Bar Association will participate in the Ask A Lawyer program in conjunction with the statewide effort to provide free legal advice. The number to call in Okfuskee County is 918-623-4242, and the phone number will be staffed from 7-8 p.m. Don McFarland serves as the county’s Law Day chair. The Law Day chairperson works in conjunction with the state bar’s Law Day Committee to coordinate the Ask A Lawyer call-in event.

Lawyers in other counties will also be giving free legal advice. About 300 lawyers will be volunteering statewide.

Oklahoma City and Tulsa lawyers will staff the statewide toll-free hotline on Thursday, May 3, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Those who speak only Spanish can call the hotline with legal questions from 3-9 p.m., as Spanish-speaking attorneys and translators will be available to take calls. The toll-free number to call is 800-456-8525 or email AskALawyer@okbar.org or PregunteAUnAbogado@okbar.org.

“We have recruited hundreds of volunteer attorneys to answer legal questions at no cost to callers,” said OBA President Kimberly Hays of Tulsa. “It’s part of our annual effort to educate the public about their rights under the law, but even more importantly, to create better awareness of the role of the American legal system. We hope all Oklahomans take advantage of this free community service.”

The Ask A Lawyer free legal advice project is one of several events in which Oklahoma lawyers participate to observe Law Day. This year, more than 900 students statewide entered Law Day art and writing contests. Other students are taking part in various Law Day activities, such as classroom visits from lawyers and judges and learning how legal rights and obligations change after one’s 18th birthday.

The accompanying Ask A Lawyer television program will air across the state on May 3 at 7 p.m. on OETA. The show is designed to share information about legal issues in easy-to-understand language. This year’s topics are mental health court, estate planning and expungement of criminal records.

Though Law Day is celebrated across the country, it was Wewoka attorney and 1953 OBA President Hicks Epton who originally had the idea of celebrating the law and how it affects our lives in 1951. President Dwight D. Eisenhower established Law Day nationally by proclamation in 1958; in 1961, Congress set aside May 1 as a day for all Americans to celebrate their freedom and the ideals of equality and justice under the law.

More information about Law Day is available on the OBA website at www.okbar.org/LawDay.