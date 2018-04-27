House Passes $7.6 Billion State Budget

The House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Year-2019 general appropriations bill today, approving a $7.6 billion state budget that includes historic teacher pay raises and increases for common education, healthcare, human services and criminal justice reforms that recently were signed into law.

The budget is a $745 million increase – or 10.9 percent – over the FY-2018 appropriated budget. The budget includes a 19.8 percent increase for common education. The $2.9 billion K-12 education budget – the largest appropriation for common education in history – includes $353 million to fund pay raises that average $6,100 per teacher, $52 million for support personnel pay raises, $24 million for flex benefits and an additional $50 million for the classrooms, which includes $33 million for textbooks.

The teacher pay raises moved Oklahoma teachers from last in region to second for average annual pay, just $400 behind Texas, and from 48th in the nation to 34th. When factoring for cost of living, Oklahoma teachers will now be the 12th highest paid in the nation, according to a press release by the House Republican Caucus.

The Legislature provided $52 million to pay for state employee pay raises and an additional $7.5 million to higher education to fund concurrent enrollment options, which allows juniors and seniors the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school.

In addition, the budget includes $4 million to the state emergency fund that can be used for fire departments and to assist communities hit hardest by recent wildfires, $400,000 for the Agriculture Department to provide grants for rural fire departments and an 11 percent increase to the Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) for economic development in rural communities. The $1 million increase to REAP brings their annual budget over $10 million for the first time.

The Legislature also appropriated $2 million to fund agency audits by the Agency Performance and Accountability Commission (APAC), which the Legislature created last session, and more than $11 million to help fund numerous criminal justice reforms that Gov. Mary Fallin signed into law yesterday.

“I’m proud the Legislature has finally funded a long-overdue pay increase for our dedicated teachers throughout Oklahoma,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “This budget proves our commitment to education by setting a new funding baseline for public schools for future years, and we intend to continue investing in students, teachers and schools. This increased budget will provide certainty to our citizens and the agencies that provide them services.

“We are in an extraordinarily better position than we were just one year ago because we have made the hard votes, and we have also benefitted from an improved economy. In fact, we are projected to deposit more than $300 million into the Rainy Day Fund at the end of this fiscal year, which the Constitution requires when revenues exceed the official estimate. The budget also provides resources to fully implement the agency performance audits we put in place last session.”

The budget increases funding for healthcare programs and services. The Legislature provided $24 million to the Department of Human Services to fund the Pinnacle Plan, an effort to improve the state’s child welfare system. In addition, the plan provides $110 million to the state’s graduate medical schools to replace the loss of federal funds that were being used for doctor training and residency slots.

The budget also includes $2 million, a 100 percent increase, for the Developmental Disabilities Services (DDSD) waiting list, which is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS), and also provides funding to restore provider reimbursement rates through the Health Care Authority, Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and DHS.

“There are no perfect budgets, but you can’t let perfect be the enemy of good,” said House Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston. “This is the best budget I have seen since I have been a member of the Legislature. This is the first year in a long time that we haven’t been fighting over which agencies to cut because of budget shortfalls. No state agency took a cut under this budget. Our fiscal picture looks better than it has in a long time, and I am hopeful that will continue next year as revenues increase and the economy continues to improve.”

Senate Bill 1600 passed out of the House by a vote of 63-31 and now heads to the governor’s desk to await her signature.