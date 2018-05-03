Adam Thomas Sr.

Funeral services for Adam George Thomas Sr. were held Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Morse Cemetery.

Adam George Thomas was born Oct.18, 1943 in Okmulgee County to Adam George Thomas and Merdal (Edwards) Thomas. He passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Tulsa at the age of 74.

Mr. Thomas was a longtime resident of Okmulgee County and a graduate of Nuyaka High School. He retired from the Okmulgee Glass Plant after more than 30 years of employment and was a longtime president of the Nuyaka Roundup Club. He loved riding horses, rodeos, play days and barrel racing. He was also a member of the Silver Baptist Church in Tiger Mountain, Okla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters and two brothers.

Survivors included his two sons, Adam Thomas Jr. of Okmulgee and Tippy Dwight Thomas and wife Lynnette of Sapulpa; two daughters, Tammy Taylor of Okmulgee and Tina Bowling of Okmulgee; nine grandchildren, Steve David Jr., Jason Davis, Brandon Davis, Brandon Davis, Brittany Kesler, Brian Taylor, Kyle Brown, Dustin Thomas, Austin Thomas and Justin Thomas and 17 great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Steve Davis Jr., Jason Davis, Brandon Davis, Austin Thomas, Kyle Brown, Easton Davis and Brycen Davis.

Honorary bearers included: Lonnie Simonds, Mike Williams, Steve Ennis, Bob Beets, Jerry Creason, Terry Miller, Max Cline, Steve Alcorn and Fred Henderson.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Gerald Toon.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.