HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

I went to the clubhouse on Thursday, April 26th, and visited with several people. Lloyd Raimer was there. He is recovering from surgery and what better place to visit while recovering than the Okemah Golf Course.

Speaking of recovering, James Raines, who was always at the golf course every day, had a stroke and is in the VA hospital in Oklahoma City. He is not doing well, so please keep him in your prayers.

The “Legends” played in Okemah that Thursday, but I missed seeing John Simmer who was on the course playing. John is an old (91 to be exact) friend of mine from Weleetka who now resides in Tulsa. I hope to see you next time, John.

I heard a funny story while I was there. After playing one hole, John Avey came into the clubhouse all bundled up and said that it was too cold to play, so he was quitting. Donnie Peters had on shorts and a short-sleeved shirt and said, “It was okey when I played earlier.” John replied, “You mean that you’ve already played!” Donnie quipped, “Maybe not.” Anyone who knows Donnie will see the humor in that. Others, not so much.

That reminds me that I also saw Cameron Avey last week.

Two young men, John Taylor and Brice Terry, who play golf for Seminole State College came in. They were going to play some golf and look the course over because Brice is going to work at the golf course this summer in the Creek Nation Work Program. They stayed to play in the 2-man scramble that night.

The 2-man scramble on Thursday, April 26th, was won by John Taylor and Brice Terry with a score of 2 under par. Chuck Johnson won the prize for the longest drive and Earnie Fox won for the closest to the pin.

The annual Hoot Phelan Pioneer Day 4-man scramble on Sunday, April 29th, was won by Pat Boatman, Bob Boatman, Jesse Wade and Justin Groves with a score of 9 under par. Justin Groves also took the prize for the longest drive and Tommy Goff for the closest to the pin.

Twenty-eight players turned out for the weekly 4-man scramble on Monday, April 30th. Two teams tied with a score of 3 under par. Tommy Goff, Bradley Goff, Bill Renfroe, David McGeeHee and Craig Darral won the chip-off to defeat Pat Boatman, Bob Boatman, Jesse Wade and Justin Groves. Pat Boatman won for the longest drive and Nokey Klutts for the closest to the pin.

The monthly potluck dinner and Moon tournament will be held tonight, May 3rd, at 6:00 P.M. Members, bring your favorite potluck dish and come on down for the fun.

I didn’t get down to the golf course much this week, but it’s amazing how much you can learn in one day. Maybe next week, I’ll see you at the golf course.