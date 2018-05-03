Jackson Lowe II

Funeral services for Jackson Lowe will be held Friday, May 4, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Nuyaka Indian Baptist Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery in Okemah.

Jackson Lowe was born June 8, 1950 to Tom and Frances (Taryola) Lowe. He passed away Monday, April 30, 2018 at his home in Shawnee, Okla. at the age of 67.

Mr. Lowe worked for more than 20 years in housekeeping with Creek Nation and with Kickapoo Nation. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was a member of the Thewarle Baptist Church of Dustin, Okla..

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jackson P. Lowe and one daughter, Jacquelyn Lowe.

Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Geneva (Fixico) Lowe of the home in Shawnee; two sons, Meco Lowe of New Mexico and Chris Lowe of Arizona; two daughters, Angelina and Cassandra Lowe of Arizona; one brother, Franklin of Okemah; two sisters, Corraine and Francine both of Okemah; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Antonio, Andrew, Daniel, Nathan, Darren and Landas.

Alternate pallbearers will be Slim Hicks and Chris Lowe.

Honorary bearers include: Ben Lowe, Willard Gould, Thomas Hicks and Henry Hicks, III.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Bill Hobia, Rev. Don Tiger and Meco Lowe.

