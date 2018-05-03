May 14 Jury Docket

Seven cases are scheduled to be heard before a jury of peers on May 14 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the third floor courtroom of District Judge Lawrence Parish.

The following are the cases scheduled to be heard:

•State of Oklahoma vs. Jeffery Dale Terry- possession of contraband (cell phone) by an inmate

•State of Oklahoma vs. Steven Matthew O’Connell-possession of stolen vehicle

•State of Oklahoma vs. Gary Gene Montgomery-Count 1-knowingly concealing stolen property; Count 2-knowingly concealing stolen property; Count 3-child neglect

•State of Oklahoma vs. John Bunyon Bishop-Count 1-assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; Count 2-aggravated assault and battery upon a peace officer; Count 3-endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; Count 4-running a roadblock; Count 5-threaten to perform act of violence (Misd.); Count 6-resisting an officer (Misd.)

•State of Oklahoma vs. Charles John Overstreet-Count 1-conspiracy; Count 2-harboring a fugitive from justice

•State of Oklahoma vs. Ruth “Tiny” Overstreet-Count 1-harboring a fugitive from justice; Count 2-conspiracy

•State of Oklahoma vs. Timothy Arness Mccormick-uttering forged instrument