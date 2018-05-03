NARFE to meet May 10

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Chapter 0730 will meet at the Shack Restaurant, 509 W. Main St. (across the street of the American Exchange Bank) in Henryetta, Okla. on Thursday, May 10, at 11 a.m.

Jan Maples, Okfuskee County OSU Extension Family and Consumer Science Educator will be presenting a program on “Brain Activity: How to Stay Mentally Fit”. The brain allows you to interact with the world, understand, analyze, and respond to various surroundings. Therefore, a healthy brain is crucial to survival, growth and everyday successes. Participants will explore ways to better their brain health.

All active/retired federal employees and guests are invited to attend. For additional information contact Ron Vick, (918) 623-1693.